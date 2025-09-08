By Kelsey Havemann

Recently, while working on my “honey do” list, I received an unexpected call. Caller ID showed the name of my bank, and I answered.

The representative said he was from the fraud department and wanted to verify some transactions. He provided dates and amounts. One item was from a store I normally shop at and another from somewhere I did not recognize. Neither charge was mine. He explained that I would not be responsible for the charges, but they do need to cancel my card and get me a new one.

He next said that he had to start the verification process. He first verified my name on the account and then asked me to verify my expiration date on the card. I will admit, my Banks Never Ask That radar was now turned on: Does a bank ask for your expiration date? I didn’t think so, but I also know that it is not a dealbreaker to give the expiration date, so I gave it. The representative thanked me, reviewed further and then said: “The only thing left is for you to verify the card number beginning with … ” and he said the first eight digits of my card number and wanted me to tell him the rest. At that point, my “Banks Never Ask That” radar is on high alert.

But how did he know the first eight digits of my card? I know the first four are batched, but eight? I responded, “I’m not comfortable giving my card information on a call I didn’t make.”

He said: “Completely understandable Kelsey, and I commend you for being careful about your account. However, as you can see by your caller ID, I am in fact calling from your bank. You can also do a Google search to see that this number is your bank’s number. This is the last step in putting a hold on your existing account to stop further potential fraud and to get you your new card as soon as possible.”

He then paused, waiting for me to give him the rest of my number. “I appreciate that sir, but I won’t give my number over the phone,” I told the caller. “I’ll be happy to call back myself. To do that, I just go through the number on my card and go directly to the fraud department, correct? Is there a case number to refer … ”

And he hung up.

I was honestly a little surprised that he hung up. I think part of me still wasn’t fully sure that I was being scammed. It was so real. The caller ID on my phone said my bank’s name and he said everything right. Then I thought about my dad, my friends — how so many of them probably would have fallen for it, with the caller ID contributing to the believability. Does the ordinary person know about call spoofing and how good it is? Do they know that the first eight digits on a card are batched?

How did I know? I know because I have been educated through my job here at ABA and the ABA Foundation. Bankers need to tell everyone they know that if they receive an unanticipated phone call, text or email regarding any of their financial accounts to be extremely wary. If someone does call you claiming to be from your bank, end the call and call back yourself.

Follow these basic steps: Do not share any personal financial or confidential information. Find out the reason for the call, hang up, and then contact the bank directly through the number on the back of your card or from an official website before giving out any information. Do not use any number or website the caller provides. If a caller pressures you or tells you that you should not call back, it’s a scam. Report the attempt to ReportFraud.ftc.gov.

That’s how I stopped the scam — education. Have questions or want to know more? The ABA Foundation has the resources that banks need to share containing important fraud and scam information with their communities.

Kelsey Havemann is director of youth financial education and community engagement at the ABA Foundation.