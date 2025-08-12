First Financial in Cincinnati has agreed to buy BankFinancial in Burr Ridge, Illinois. The $18.6 billion-asset First Financial said in a press release that it will pay $142 million in stock for the $1.4 billion-asset BankFinancial in a deal it nicknamed “Project Cockpit.” The deal, which is expected to close in the fourth quarter, priced BankFinancial at 91% of its tangible book value.

Protection Bank Holding in Protection, Kansas, has applied with regulators to buy Haviland Bancshares in Haviland, Kansas. The parent of the $96.8 million-asset Bank of Protection submitted its application with the Federal Reserve to buy the holding company for the $49.2 million-asset Haviland State Bank. The price hasn’t been disclosed.

M&A News is reported by Paul Davis and reprinted with permission as an adaptation of the material from TheBankSlate.com.