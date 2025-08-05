The U.S. Census Bureau and the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis announced today that the goods and services deficit was $60.2 billion in June, down $11.5 billion from $71.7 billion in May, revised.

The June decrease in the goods and services deficit reflected a decrease in the goods deficit of $11.4 billion to $85.9 billion and an increase in the services surplus of $0.1 billion to $25.7 billion.

June exports were $277.3 billion, $1.3 billion less than May exports. June imports were $337.5 billion, $12.8 billion less than May imports.

Year-to-date, the goods and services deficit increased by $161.5 billion, or 38.3%, from the same period in 2024. Exports increased by $82.2 billion, or 5.2%. Imports increased $243.7 billion, or 12.1%.

The average goods and services deficit decreased $26.0 billion to $64.0 billion for the three months ending in June. Average exports decreased $1.3 billion to $282.2 billion in June, while average imports also decreased $27.3 billion to $346.2 billion in June. Year-over-year, the average goods and services deficit decreased by $9.8 billion from the three months ending in June 2024.

Read the Census release.