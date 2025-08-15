Industrial production decreased 0.1% in July from the previous month, the Federal Reserve reported. The July figure was up 1.4% from a year prior. Manufacturing was unchanged in July, mining fell 0.4% and utility output decreased 0.2%
Fed to end separate supervision program for crypto, fintech activities
The Federal Reserve will sunset a program started in 2023 to supervise bank activities related to cryptocurrencies and financial technology and instead roll those activities into its regular supervision.