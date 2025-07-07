The Texas Bankers Foundation, the charitable arm of the Texas Bankers Association, has established a page for online donations to provide immediate financial assistance for the recent catastrophic flooding in Central Texas. Texas Bankers Foundation officials said 100% of the earmarked donations will go directly to support those affected by the natural disaster.

The foundation has made an initial $10,000 donation to the Kerrville-based Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country to help victims of the flooding along the Guadalupe River and surrounding communities. More support is forthcoming to other organizations, TBA said.

“Banks and bankers in Texas and from across the nation are reaching out and are ready to help victims, their families and communities,” said TBA President and CEO Chris Furlow. “By setting up this link, we can ensure that financial support goes quickly to where it is most needed.”

Individuals, banks or groups can contribute directly on the foundation donation page . Foundation Director Jocelyn Carby is available to answer banker questions about donations and the foundation’s relief efforts.