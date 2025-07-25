New orders for manufactured durable goods decreased $32.1 billion or 9.3% in June to $311.8 billion, the U.S. Census Bureau said in its most recent advance report. The increase followed a 16.5% May increase. Excluding transportation, new orders increased 0.2%. Excluding defense, new orders decreased 9.4%. Transportation equipment drove the decrease, $32.6 billion or 22.4% to $113 billion.

ADVERTISEMENT