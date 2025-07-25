New orders for manufactured durable goods decreased $32.1 billion or 9.3% in June to $311.8 billion, the U.S. Census Bureau said in its most recent advance report. The increase followed a 16.5% May increase. Excluding transportation, new orders increased 0.2%. Excluding defense, new orders decreased 9.4%. Transportation equipment drove the decrease, $32.6 billion or 22.4% to $113 billion.
ABA, associations push back against fintech, retailer claims on data sharing rule
ABA joined four banking and credit union associations in correcting the record about several falsehoods made by financial technology and retail groups regarding the CFPB’s Section 1033 data sharing rule.