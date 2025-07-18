Privately-owned housing units authorized by building permits in June increased to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.397 million, according to the U.S. Department of Commerce. This is 0.2% above the revised May estimate of 1.394 million but is 4.4% below the June 2024 rate of 1.461 million. Single-family authorizations in June were at a rate of 866,000; this is 3.7% below the revised May figure of 899,000. Authorizations of units in buildings with five units or more were at a rate of 478,000 in June.

Privately-owned housing starts in June were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1,321,000. This is 4.6% above the revised May estimate of 1,263,000 but is 0.5% below the June 2024 rate of 1,327,000. Single family housing starts in June were at a rate of 883,000; this is 4.6% below the revised May figure of 926,000. The June rate for units in buildings with five units or more was 414,000.

Housing completions were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1,314,000. This is 14.7% below the revised May estimate of 1,540,000 and is 24.1% below the June 2024 rate of 1,731,000. Single-family housing completions in June were at a rate of 908,000; this is 12.5% below the revised May rate of 1,038,000. The June rate for units in buildings with five units or more was 383,000.

Read the Census release