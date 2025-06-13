The Producer Price Index for final demand edged up 0.1% in May, seasonally adjusted, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Final demand prices declined 0.2% in April and 0.1% in March. On an unadjusted basis, the index for final demand rose 2.6% for the 12 months ended in May.

The May increase in the index for final demand was led by prices for final demand services, which ticked up 0.1%. The index for final demand goods rose 0.2%.

Prices for final demand less foods, energy, and trade services edged up 0.1% in May after falling 0.1% in April. For the 12 months ended May, the index for final demand less foods, energy, and trade services increased 2.7%.

Prices for final demand goods rose 0.2% in May after edging up 0.1% in April. Over 80% of the May advance can be traced to the index for final demand goods less foods and energy, which climbed 0.2%, while the index for final demand energy was unchanged.

The index for final demand services inched up 0.1% in May, following a 0.4% decrease in April. The advance is attributable to a 0.4% rise in margins for final demand trade services. (Trade indexes measure changes in margins received by wholesalers and retailers.) In contrast, prices for final demand transportation and warehousing services declined 0.2%, while the index for final demand services less trade, transportation, and warehousing was unchanged.

