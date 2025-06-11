Recent data on scams and fraud from the Federal Trade Commission and the FBI is, to no surprise, trending in the wrong direction. But there is confusion around such national reporting, and that is part of the problem. “There is no central figure leading this fight,” says ABA’s Paul Benda, who describes important challenges to addressing scams and fraud on a national scale on this week’s edition of the ABA Fraudcast.

“In the U.S. there is still no clear framework or guidance from regulators on how and what information banks can share with each other to help stop scams and fraud,” Benda says. The challenge to address fraud is not just for banks, he adds. “Other industries like telecoms and social media companies have to recognize that responsibility as well.”

