The Treasury Department is taking public comment on plans to implement President Trump’s executive order directing it to no longer issue paper checks for disbursements, including tax refunds, vendor payments, benefit payments and intergovernmental transfers.

Beginning Sept. 30, all federal payments that are currently made by paper check will be made electronically, the Treasury Department said. The department’s request for information is seeking public feedback on the change. It is also seeking feedback on how to increase public awareness to help consumers, including unbanked and underbanked populations, transition to digital payments.

The deadline for comments is June 30.