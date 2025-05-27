New orders for manufactured durable goods decreased $19.9 billion or 6.3% in April to $296.3 billion, the U.S. Census Bureau said in its most recent advance report. The decline followed a 7.6% March increase. Excluding transportation, new orders increased 0.2%. Excluding defense, new orders decreased 7.5%. Transportation equipment led the decline, down $20.3 billion or 17.1% to $98.8 billion

