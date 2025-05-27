New orders for manufactured durable goods decreased $19.9 billion or 6.3% in April to $296.3 billion, the U.S. Census Bureau said in its most recent advance report. The decline followed a 7.6% March increase. Excluding transportation, new orders increased 0.2%. Excluding defense, new orders decreased 7.5%. Transportation equipment led the decline, down $20.3 billion or 17.1% to $98.8 billion
ABA offers proposals for easing BOI reporting burden on banks
ABA suggested FinCEN make several revisions to its beneficial ownership information rule to ease the burden of its reporting requirements, including exempting banks from the definition of “beneficial owner.”