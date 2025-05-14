The House Ways and Means Committee voted along party lines today to advance a federal budget reconciliation tax package that includes several of the American Bankers Association’s policy priorities. The legislation now heads to the House Budget Committee.
ABA priorities in the legislation include:
- Language to make permanent and expand the Section 199A pass-through deduction.
- Language adding a modified version of the Access to Credit for our Rural Economy, or ACRE, Act.
- A provision to extend and enhance the estate tax exemption.
- Language to make permanent the preferential rates on global intangible low-taxed income (GILTI) and foreign-derived intangible income (FDII) and extend the current base-erosion and anti-abuse tax (BEAT) rates.
- A provision to strengthen the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit.