The Financial Crimes Enforcement Network today issued a finding and notice of proposed rulemaking targeting a Cambodian firm that allegedly acts as a conduit for laundering money obtained through romance scams and other cybercrimes.

The proposed rulemaking would identify the Huione Group as a financial institution of primary money laundering concern and sever its access to the U.S. financial system, according to FinCEN. The agency said the firm serves “as a critical node” for laundering proceeds of cyber heists carried out by North Korea and for transnational criminal organizations in Southeast Asia perpetrating convertible virtual currency investment scams.

“Huione Group has established itself as the marketplace of choice for malicious cyber actors like the DPRK [North Korea] and criminal syndicates, who have stolen billions of dollars from everyday Americans,” Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said. “Today’s proposed action will sever Huione Group’s access to correspondent banking, degrading these groups’ ability to launder their ill-gotten gains.”