Survey: Customer satisfaction with personal loans holds steady
Overall customer satisfaction with personal loans has remained largely flat, according to J.D. Power’s 2025 U.S. Consumer Lending Satisfaction Study.
The CFPB issued an interim final rule ending protections for mortgagors experiencing hardships due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index decreased 2.7% in May compared to the month prior, landing at 50.9, according to preliminary results for the month.
Housing starts increased by 1.6% in April from the month prior to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.34 million, the Commerce Department reported.
The CFPB has withdrawn a proposed rule to prohibit contractual provisions in agreements for consumer financial products or services that waive “substantive” consumer legal rights and protections.
The rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage was 6.81% this week. The rate for a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage was 5.92%.
