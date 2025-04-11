The FDIC is seeking to reduce its workforce by a further 20% as part of an effort to reduce the overall size of government, Bloomberg News reported.

Citing anonymous sources, the news outlet reported that the staff reduction is being driven by the Department of Government Efficiency. A small team of DOGE staffers met with FDIC leadership this week, according to Bloomberg and other news outlets.

The FDIC’s authorized staffing for 2025 is 6,876 full-time equivalents, according to the agency’s annual report to Congress. In January, the Washington Post reported that the FDIC rescinded job offers to more than 200 new examiners because of a government-wide hiring freeze implemented by the White House.