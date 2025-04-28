The Federal Communications Commission today voted to advance a proposal to create a new call authentication requirement designed to limit criminal access to the U.S. calling network.

Current FCC rules require voice service providers to implement the “STIR/SHAKEN” call authentication framework, which requires calls to be signed at origination and attested through the call pathway until the call reaches the recipient. STIR/SHAKEN works only over IP networks, and not over non-IP networks. The proposed rulemaking issued today would require voice service providers that use a non-IP network – that is, a legacy time division multiplexing network – to implement a caller ID authentication framework for that non-IP network within two years.

The American Bankers Association led a group of associations that urged the commission to require voice service providers to implement caller ID authentication solutions on non-IP networks. In a statement, Paul Benda, EVP for risk, fraud and cybersecurity at ABA, applauded the FCC vote, calling it an important step forward in the fight against fraud.

“Voice calls that impersonate banks and other legitimate businesses harm consumers and undermine those businesses’ ability to communicate with their customers,” Benda said. “While the FCC has made strides to limit criminal access to the nation’s calling network, bad actors have exploited this gap in our caller ID authentication framework to commit consumer fraud.”