Housing starts increased by 11.2% in February from the month prior to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.5 million, the Commerce Department reported. The rate was 2.9% below the February 2024 level. New building permits — an indicator of future demand — dropped 1.2% in February from the month prior and was 6.8% lower than last year.
FHFA director named chair of Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac
FHFA Director Bill Pulte has named himself chairman of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac boards. Both boards also removed several members and made new appointments.