The RTP network on Jan. 31 surpassed processing one billion payments, a record set roughly 18 months after the network surpassed 500 million payments, network operator The Clearing House said today. The network also set a new single-day record for payments volume at 1,592,419 transactions and payments value at $1.44 billion.

The RTP network currently reaches 70% of demand deposit accounts in the U.S., “meaning that millions of consumers and businesses are already benefiting from instant payments through the 850 financial institutions connected to the network,” TCH said.