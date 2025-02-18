American Bankers Association President and CEO Rob Nichols told the Conference for Community Bankers today that he is optimistic that “the tsunami of regulation we have seen the last few years will continue to recede.” Nichols specifically highlighted the Trump administration’s regulatory freeze, the nomination of “very capable and experienced individuals” to lead the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, and the focus by Senate Banking Committee Chairman Tim Scott (R-S.C.) and House Financial Services Committee Chairman French Hill (R-Ark.) on “rational, fair and clear regulatory rules.”

Nichols also addressed the broader policy environment in Washington. “At times it’s been hard to keep up with all of the executive orders and announcements coming out of this White House,” he said. “Let me assure you that we are tracking these developments in real-time and working closely with key members of the administration and Congress on the issues that affect your ability to serve your customers, clients and communities.”

In his speech, Nichols also highlighted several resources for ABA members, including the launch of new ABA Communities, the Core Platforms Committee, revamped ABA Frontline Compliance Training and the new ABA Fraudcast.