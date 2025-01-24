The Office of Foreign Assets Control today announced the termination of sanctions on certain Israeli persons in relation to their activities in the West Bank. The sanctions were imposed in 2024 under former President Biden. President Trump this week issued an executive order revoking the West Bank-related sanctions program.
The University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index decreased 3.9% in January compared to the month prior, landing at 71.1, according to final results for the month.