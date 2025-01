The FinCEN 314(a) Updates section is published on a periodic basis to better capture the trend line for 314(a) usage. Section 314(a) of the USA PATRIOT Act allows information sharing between law enforcement and the private sector where law enforcement asks banks to search their records for a match between named individuals and entities and bank records. The figures reflect aggregate totals from the time FinCEN started collecting information in late 2002 (FinCEN does not provide the data in any other format).

As of Dec. 24, 2024, the 314 Program Office has processed 7,430 requests pertinent to the following significant criminal investigations since the program started in late 2002:

Terrorism/Terrorist Financing – 844 cases (increased from 834 reported Oct. 1, 2024)

Money Laundering – 6,586 cases (increased from 6,356 reported Oct. 1, 2024)

Data from October 2023/2024 through December 2023/2024 is as follows: