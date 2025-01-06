Nearly all C-level bank executives in a new survey said they expect their institutions to grow in 2025. The survey by accounting firm Wipfli found that 97% of bank executives expected growth in the next 12 months, with 58% anticipating asset growth of at least 5%. By contrast, only 36% of executives anticipated their institutions would grow by at least 5% last year.

The three top strategies for banks in 2025 were improving digital engagement, data analytics and artificial intelligence, and talent management, according to the survey. As for what factors will influence whether banks achieve those strategic priorities, executives said net interest margin compression, core deposit growth, and the economy and regulatory environment would have the greatest effects.

Cybersecurity — including fraud — was the top concern cited by respondents. Employee recruitment and training was the second most cited concern, although only about a third of respondents identified staffing as a concern in 2025 compared to roughly half of respondents last year.