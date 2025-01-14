The Producer Price Index increased 0.2% in December from the previous month, the Labor Department reported today. The index, which measures price changes on products and services before they reach consumers, showed prices increased 3.3% in December from a year before. Prices for final demand less foods, energy and trade services increased rose 0.1% from the previous month and 3.3% from a year before.
OSHA releases framework for investigating retaliation for BSA, sanctions whistleblowing
Interim final rule establishes procedures for investigating complaints of employer retaliation for reporting possible violations of the Bank Secrecy Act and sanctions laws. It does not apply to bank employees.