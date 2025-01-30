Real gross domestic product increased at an annual rate of 2.3% in the fourth quarter of 2024, according to the Commerce Department’s advance estimate. GDP increased 3.1% in Q3. The increase in real GDP in Q1 reflected increases in consumer spending and government spending that were partly offset by a decrease in investment. Imports, which are a subtraction in the calculation of GDP, decreased.
Bank survey: Businesses report losing millions to cyber fraud
A new survey by Webster Bank found that roughly half of C-suite executives polled said their businesses lost $10,000 to $500,000 to cyber fraud in the past two years, with another 11% reporting losses exceeding $1 million.