While some news outlets have mistakenly announced that President Biden has declared Thursday, Jan. 9, a “federal holiday,” that is not what he has done. Biden instead declared a “national day of mourning” for the late President Carter.

National days of mourning do not require or allow businesses or banks to close like a federal holiday normally does. While most federal employees will have the day off from work on Jan. 9 and federal offices will close, banks will or should remain open. And while Federal Reserve offices will be closed, systems will operate normally.