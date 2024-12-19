The rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage was 6.72% this week, up from last week when it averaged 6.6%, according to Freddie Mac. A year ago, the rate was 6.67%. The rate for a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage was 5.92%, up from last week when it averaged 5.84%. A year ago, the rate was 5.95%.
Existing home sales rose in November
Existing home sales increased 4.8% in November to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.15 million, the National Association of Realtors reported. Sales rose 6.1% from a year ago.