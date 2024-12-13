CFPB: Mortgage applications, originations dipped in 2023
The total number of mortgage applications and originations “dropped significantly” in 2023, with both falling by roughly a third from the year before, the CFPB said.
ABA and the Consumer Bankers Association urged a New York City agency to withdraw a proposed rule to expand the procedural requirements for creditors collecting debts in their own name.
The Office of Cybersecurity and Critical Infrastructure Protection has released a consumer advisory on avoiding cyber and online scams during the holiday season, including a warning about suspicious texts or emails claiming to come from financial institutions.
ABA joined associations representing bankers and credit unions in filing a lawsuit challenging the CFPB's effective cap on overdraft fees.
The FCC will discontinue its requirement that banks obtain certain types of Weiss safety ratings to be eligible to provide a letter of credit to telecommunications provider recipients of the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund.
Nearly 80% of commenters on the Federal Reserve’s proposed rule to lower the cap on debit card interchange fees oppose the idea, according to a new analysis by ABA.
