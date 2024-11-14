The Producer Price Index for final demand edged up 0.2% in October, seasonally adjusted, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported. Final demand prices edged up 0.1% in September and 0.2% in August. On an unadjusted basis, the index for final demand rose 2.4% for the 12 months ended in October.

The index for final demand less foods, energy, and trade services edged increased 0.3% in October after rising 0.1% in September. For the 12 months ended in October priced for final demand less foods, energy, and trade services rose 3.5%.

The index for final demand goods edged up 0.1% in October following two consecutive decreases. The indices for final demand goods less foods and energy increased 0.3%, but for final demand foods decreased 0.2%. In addition, prices for final demand energy fell 0.3%,

Prices for final demand services increased 0.3% in October, after edging up 0.2% in September. Over three-fourths of the increase can be attributed to the prices for final demand services less trade, transportation, and warehousing, which increased 0.3%. The index for final demand trade services and final demand transportation and warehousing services moved up 0.1% and 0.5% respectively.

Read the BLS release.