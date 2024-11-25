The Financial Crimes Enforcement Network today announced it has joined a task force that brings together government agencies and the private sector to coordinate a national response to fraud and scams.

The National Task Force on Fraud and Scam Prevention was convened by the Aspen Institute’s Financial Security Program earlier this year to develop a national strategy to fight fraud. It includes representatives from the financial services sector, technology companies, consumer advocacy groups, information sharing and analysis centers and federal government agencies, according to FinCEN. As part of its role on the task force, the agency will participate in specific working groups to develop recommendations to include in the national strategy to combat fraud through cross-sector collaboration and “whole-of-government” support.

FinCEN’s participation in the task force furthers its efforts to expand public-private partnerships to combat illicit finance risks, the agency said.