By Debra Cope

Joe Williams thought he was closing the chapter on a long banking career when he joined the board of Michigan’s County National Bank, viewing a director’s seat as a capstone to his journey. However, just two years later, he was asked to step into the CEO position, transforming what he believed was a final act into a new leadership challenge.

This article is from the November-December 2024 edition of ABA Banking Journal Directors Briefing. Subscribe here.

Raised in a working-class family in rural Adrian, Michigan, Williams entered banking through a high school internship that set the stage for his future. In his junior year, a counselor recommended him for a co-op internship at Bank of Lenawee. With little understanding of banking, he secured a role as a messenger. By senior year, he balanced school, work, and sports, showcasing his ability to manage multiple responsibilities.

Upon graduation, Williams planned to enlist in the Marine Corps. However, a week before he was to sign enlistment papers, the bank offered him to pay his college tuition in exchange for learning a new computer system. “It was a pivotal moment,” he recalled. “This was an opportunity I couldn’t pass up.” He accepted, enrolled at Siena Heights University, and continued his banking career while studying full-time.

After several job changes, including a detour into nonprofit management, Williams joined the board of County National Bank in 2020. Based in Hillsdale, Michigan, the bank operates 13 offices and holds $1.2 billion in assets. Encouraged by colleagues, he stepped into the CEO role in October 2022, shortly after former CEO Craig S. Connor returned as board chairman.

Under Williams’ leadership, County National Bank has focused on strategic growth. Plans include opening a loan production office in Lansing and expanding into larger markets like Portage and Kalamazoo. Recently, the bank initiated a share buyback program and completed a strategic plan. “We’re not just looking to grow; we’re aiming for sustainable growth that benefits our community,” Williams emphasized.

Williams believes in developing talent within the organization. “I drive what I do at the bank by focusing on creating great leaders,” he said. The goal is improved employee satisfaction and financial performance. To foster this environment, he meets with employees, holds monthly lunches, and sends out weekly messages. “Communication is key,” he added. “I want everyone to feel connected to our mission.”

Succession planning is a priority for Williams, who plans to retire at 65. Currently 61, he is focused on identifying and grooming the next CEO. “The best compliment I could receive upon retirement is that ‘nobody even noticed I was gone,’” he said, reflecting his commitment to the bank’s continuity.

Transparency and accountability are central to his management style. He has implemented performance evaluations and conducts regular one-on-one meetings with his executive team. The bank’s advisory boards, established in key communities, play a vital role in identifying business opportunities and supporting loan approvals. “Local insights are invaluable,” Williams said. “They ensure our decisions reflect the community’s needs.”

As he plans for the future, he and the board are assessing talent gaps, particularly in human resources, technology, and financial analysis. They aim to grow the bank’s assets to $2 billion while maintaining its community-focused identity. “We want to bring in fresh perspectives to help us achieve our goals,” he explained.

Having witnessed the negative impacts of corporate takeovers during his tenure at Old National Bank, a larger regional bank — where he oversaw the closure of eight offices in six years — Williams is determined to keep County National Bank independent. “I will never sell out,” he asserts, emphasizing the importance of community banking and personal connections.

A strong faith underpins Williams’ personal and professional life, guiding his leadership style. He carries a card that reminds him to maintain a positive attitude and consider how he makes others feel. “People won’t remember what you said or did, but how you made them feel,” he believes. This philosophy has shaped his leadership approach for 26 years.