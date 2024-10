U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will deliver remarks at the ABA Annual Convention, Oct. 27-29 in New York City. Yellen will share her thoughts on the state of the U.S. economy, the important role banks of all sizes play in supporting growth and more.

After her prepared remarks, ABA President and CEO Rob Nichols will join Yellen to discuss the economic outlook, banking policy issues and her tenure as Treasury secretary.