Many mortgage servicer customers still prefer to speak with a live person over the phone when experiencing a problem with their loans, although young people are more likely to first seek out help through online chats, according to J.D. Power’s 2024 U.S. Mortgage Servicers Satisfaction Survey.

The survey found that roughly one in five customers experienced a problem in the past 12 months, with only 9% of those same customers using online chat at their first point of contact. Nearly half called customer service, but customers from Generations Y and Z were three times more likely to use online chat than older generations.

Customers who used online chat generally found it helpful, with more than four in five saying their problems were resolved through chat. Most customers said they believed they spoke with an actual person through chat, with overall satisfaction with the service dipping among customers who thought the person on the other end was using a script.