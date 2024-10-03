The American Bankers Association today announced that James Ryan has been named chair of ABA’s American Bankers Council for the 2024-2025 membership year. Ryan is the chairman and CEO of Old National Bank and Old National Bancorp, which has dual headquarters in Chicago and Evansville, Indiana. Ryan began serving a three-year term on ABA’s Board of Directors in 2023.

“I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to serve as ABC chair in the year ahead and look forward to working alongside my peers to tackle the opportunities and challenges facing our industry,” Ryan said. “Midsize banks play an indispensable role in our economy, and this banker-driven council is a vital platform for CEOs of these institutions to unite in advocating for policies that help banks better serve their communities.”

Ryan joined Old National in 2000, rising through several key positions before being named CEO. Under his leadership, the bank has posted three consecutive years of record earnings-per-share growth and has ranked in the top quartile of the KBW Nasdaq Regional Banking Index.

“Jim Ryan has distinguished himself as a dedicated and compassionate leader at Old National, in his community and in the banking industry as a whole,” ABA President and CEO Rob Nichols said. “We’re pleased that he’s stepping into this new role as ABC chair and look forward to working with him on behalf of midsize banks and the entire industry in the year ahead.”