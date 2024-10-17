The Office of Foreign Assets Control took a number of significant sanctions actions over the last week across multiple programs:
Russia-related Sanctions
- OFAC Designates Entities and Individual Involved in Russia’s UAV Development and Production: OFAC on Oct. 17 designated three entities and one individual for their involvement in the development and production of Russia’s Garpiya series long-range attack unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV). The Garpiya has been deployed by Russia in its war against Ukraine, destroying critical infrastructure and causing mass casualties. Designed and developed by People’s Republic of China (PRC)-based experts, the Garpiya is produced at PRC-based factories in collaboration with Russian defense firms before transferring the drones to Russia for use against Ukraine. Read more.
Iran-related Sanctions
- OFAC Sanctions Shipping Oil Network Supporting Houthi Financier: OFAC on Oct. 17 sanctioned eighteen companies, individuals, and vessels for their ties to Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Qods Force (IRGC-QF)-backed Houthi financial official Sa’id al-Jamal (al-Jamal) and his network. The designees include the captains of vessels transporting illicit oil as well as the companies that managed and operated these ships. The revenue from al-Jamal’s network continues to enable Houthi attacks in the region, including missile and unmanned aerial vehicle attacks on Israel and commercial vessels transiting the Red Sea. Read more.
North Korea-related Sanctions
- OFAC Announces Settlement with Vietnam Beverage Company Limited: OFAC on Oct. 17 announced an $860,000 settlement with Vietnam Beverage Company Limited for apparent violations of OFAC sanctions on the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (“North Korea” or the “DRPK”). Specifically, between April 2016 and October 2018, VBCL’s subsidiaries sought and received approximately $1,141,547 in payments through U.S. financial institutions for the sale of alcoholic beverages to North Korea, causing these U.S. financial institutions to export financial services to North Korea. The settlement amount reflects OFAC’s determination that VBCL’s subsidiaries’ apparent violations were not voluntarily self-disclosed and non-egregious. Read more.
Terrorism-related Sanctions
- U.S. and Canada Designate Fundraiser for Terrorist Organization PFLP: OFAC and its Canadian counterpart designated the Samidoun Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network, or “Samidoun,” a sham charity that serves as an international fundraiser for the designated terrorist organization, Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP). PFLP uses Samidoun to maintain fundraising operations in both Europe and North America. Also designated is Canadian citizen and member of the PFLP leadership, Khaled Barakat. Barakat’s fundraising and recruitment efforts support the PFLP’s terrorist activity against Israel. Read more.
- OFAC Targets Hizballah Finance Network and Syrian Producers of Captagon: OFAC on Oct. 16 designated three individuals and four associated companies for their roles in a Lebanon-based sanctions evasion network that generates millions of dollars in revenue for Hizballah. Hizballah’s finance team is responsible for the establishment and operation of Hizballah commercial projects throughout Lebanon, some of which are financed and facilitated by Iran. OFAC also designated three individuals involved in the illegal production and trafficking of Captagon that has benefitted Bashar al-Assad’s regime and its allies, including Hizballah. Captagon is a dangerous, highly addictive amphetamine which has become a billion-dollar illicit enterprise operated by senior members of the Syrian regime. Read more.