New orders for manufactured durable goods increased $2.2 billion or 0.8% in September to $284.8 billion, the U.S. Census Bureau said in its most recent advance report. The increase followed a 0.8% August decrease. Excluding transportation, new orders increased 0.4%. Excluding defense, new orders increased 0.4%. Transportation equipment drove the decrease, falling $3.1 billion or 3.1% to $95.4 billion.
ABA DataBank: Equities volatility down, Treasuries volatility up from first week of October
Following a tumultuous start to October, equities volatility has decreased while volatility in Treasuries has increased. The VIX index has retraced almost half of its increase since late September.