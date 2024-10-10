Four federal agencies are warning consumers to be vigilant for scammers seeking to take advantage of the destruction left by Hurricane Milton and Hurricane Helene, either by promising aid in exchange for personal information or fees or promoting fake charities and businesses to help disaster victims.

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency issued an alert warning that fraudulent emails and social media messages — often containing malicious links or attachments — are common after major natural disasters. “Exercise caution in handling emails with hurricane-related subject lines, attachments or hyperlinks,” the agency said. “In addition, be wary of social media pleas, texts or door-to-door solicitations relating to severe weather events.”

Before responding, ensure hurricane-related guidance is from trusted sources, such as local officials and disaster response organizations, including the Federal Emergency Management Agency and Department of Homeland Security’s Ready.gov, CISA said.

Also, in a joint statement, the Federal Trade Commission, Department of Justice and Consumer Financial Protection Agency warned that scammers often take advantage of people trying to recover or wishing to donate to disaster victims. They encouraged consumers who may have encountered a scam to report it to the FTC at ReportFraud.ftc.gov.

Possible types of fraud following natural disasters include fraudulent charities soliciting donations for disaster victims, scammers impersonating government officials offering disaster relief in exchange for personal information or money, scammers promoting non-existent businesses looking for investment opportunities in disaster recovery, and price gouging for essential goods and services.

“To avoid scams and frauds while you’re recovering from a hurricane or another natural disaster, remember only scammers will insist you pay for services by wire transfer, gift card, payment app, cryptocurrency or in cash,” the agencies said. “Avoid anyone who promises they can help you qualify for relief from the Federal Emergency Management Agency ― for a fee. That’s a scam. FEMA will never require you to pay a fee to get disaster relief.

“Never sign your insurance check over to someone else,” the agencies added. “Be sure to research contractors and get estimates from more than one before signing a contract for work. Get a written contract for repairs and read it carefully before signing it.”

In related news, the American Bankers Association has created a webpage for banks with links to trusted sources for donating to hurricane relief efforts.