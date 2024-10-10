The FDIC board will meet on Oct. 17 to consider extending the compliance deadline for its final rule on the use of the agency’s name and logo by financial institutions.

The FDIC last year adopted new requirements regarding the display of the official FDIC sign in banks and bank digital channels, setting a compliance deadline of Jan. 1, 2025. Earlier this year, the American Bankers Association and two banking associations urged the FDIC to push back the compliance date to Jan. 1, 2026, to provide institutions with sufficient time to implement the rule. That was followed by a letter from House lawmakers also urging the agency to push back the rule.

The FDIC board is meeting for the semiannual update on the Deposit Insurance Fund Restoration Plan. During the meeting, board members will also vote on three items in their summary agenda, including the signage rule deadline extension. No other details about the proposed extension are currently available.