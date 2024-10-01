Construction spending in August was at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $2.1 trillion, 0.1% below the revised July estimate, the Commerce Department said today. The August figure was 4.1% above the estimate from a year before.
CFPB warns against collection of ‘legally invalid’ medical debt
CFPB advisory was part of a broader push by the Biden administration on the issue, which includes a separate proposed rule to prohibit credit reporting agencies from sharing information about medical debts with lenders.