Truth in Lending Act

PNC v. Lyons

Date: Sept. 4, 2024

Issue: Does the Truth in Lending Act’s offset provision apply to home equity lines of credit?

Case Summary: ABA filed an amicus brief urging the Fourth Circuit to grant PNC Bank’s petition for rehearing or rehearing en banc of a Fourth Circuit panel’s decision that TILA’s offset provision applies to home equity lines of credit (HELOC).

TILA (15 U.S.C. § 1666h) and Regulation Z prohibit credit card issuers from offsetting a “cardholder’s indebtedness arising in connection with a consumer credit transaction under the relevant credit card plan against funds of the cardholder held on deposit with the card issuer” (offset provision).

William Lyons Jr. sued PNC alleging violations of TILA, related to PNC’s setoff of funds from two of his deposit accounts to pay the outstanding balance on HELOCs. Dismissing the case, the court concluded TILA’s language, as interpreted in Regulation Z, could not support Lyons’ argument claiming the offset provision applies to HELOCs. The court reasoned home equity plans, which are secured by real property, are different from credit card plans, which are not. The court observed Lyons’ loan was a HELOC rather than a credit card plan, and Regulation Z reflects this distinction.

On appeal, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau filed an amicus brief arguing TILA’s offset provision applies to HELOCs accessible by credit card. In response, ABA filed an amicus brief supporting PNC, arguing that HELOCs and credit cards are fundamentally different products; a HELOC is not a “credit card plan” under TILA’s offset provision; and CFPB’s interpretation is not entitled to deference. In a 2-1 decision, a Fourth Circuit panel reversed in part and affirmed in part, ruling the offset provision applies to HELOCs. The panel concluded the term “credit card plan” included HELOCs, based on TILA’s statutory and regulatory history, language, and context.

On August 28, 2024, PNC petitioned for panel rehearing and rehearing en banc, arguing the majority’s interpretation of TILA’s offset provision directly conflicts with controlling principles of statutory construction. PNC also argued the majority’s holding raises issues of exception importance as it extends TILA’s offset provision to HELOCs.

ABA filed its amicus brief supporting PNC’s petition, arguing the panel majority misinterpreted TILA. ABA highlighted three aspects of the statutory text which conflict with the majority’s interpretation of TILA. First, when interpreting statutes, courts must “construe all parts to have meaning” if possible. TILA refers to the cardholder’s “credit card account” and “credit card plan.” However, the majority’s interpretation does not distinguish between the statutory terms “credit card plan” and “credit card account,” rendering the terms interchangeable.

Second, ABA noted that “identical words used in different parts of the same statute are generally presumed to have the same meaning.” Congress used the identical term “credit card plan” in another section of TILA, declaring “a card issuer may not require a seller, as a condition to participating in a credit card plan, to open an account with or procure any other service from the card issuer or its subsidiary or agent.” ABA asserted this provision demonstrates merchants are participants in a credit card plan, even though the contractual arrangement between the card issuer and merchant is not a credit plan accessed by a credit card.

Third, ABA argued that “the words of a statute must be read in their context and with a view to their place in the overall statutory scheme.” The Fair Credit Billing Act includes five sections broadly applicable to “open end credit plans” and five sections targeted more narrowly to credit cards, credit card plans, and card issuers. TILA appears among the latter five sections, suggesting Congress intended to regulate the credit card market specifically rather than other forms of open-end credit plans such as HELOCs. ABA emphasized these textual arguments, and the additional arguments set out in Judge Henry Floyd’s dissent and the rehearing petition weigh heavily against the majority’s interpretation.

ABA also argued that the panel’s decisions would have adverse consequences, including an increased risk of foreclosure for consumers. While the offset provision is designed to protect consumers, the panel majority’s interpretation exposes consumers to increased risk of harm. The practical consequences for cardholders could be significant. For example, the money held in a cardholder’s deposit accounts, which could be planned to be used to pay for a mortgage or car payment, could be transferred by the card issuer to cover incidental expenses charged to the credit card account. As a result, consumers could miss mortgage or car payments, resulting in foreclosure or repossession.

Bottom Line: The Fourth Circuit is the first appellate court to address whether the offset provision applies to HELOCs.

Documents: Brief