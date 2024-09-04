The Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia announced today that President and CEO Patrick Harker will step down on June 30, 2025, in accordance with the Fed’s mandatory age and length-of-service policies. The Philadelphia Fed has retained the executive search firm Spencer Stuart to help find its next president.

Harker took office in 2015 and is the 11th president of the Philadelphia Fed. He was reappointed for his second five-year term in 2021. In his role, he is a participant on the Federal Open Market Committee.