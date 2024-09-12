The rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.2% this week, down from last week when it averaged 6.35%. A year ago, the 30-year rate was 7.18%. The rate for a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 5.27%, down from last week when it averaged 5.47%. A year ago, the rate was 6.51%.
Senate Banking Committee members outline different approaches to tackling financial scams
During a hearing on financial scams targeting consumers, Senate Banking Committee members offered different approaches for addressing the problem, with Democrats arguing that financial institutions should take responsibility for scams targeting their customers and Republicans pushing for consumer...