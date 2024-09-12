The American Bankers Association today announced the winners of its 2024 ABA Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Awards today at the association’s virtual 2024 DEI Summit, cohosted with the Virginia Bankers Association and the Maryland Bankers Association. The awards recognize ABA member banks for their internal-facing programs, leadership and activities focused on improving DEI within their workplace.

Flagstar Bank in Troy, Michigan, received the Overstanding Overall DEI Program Award. The bank increased diversity and leadership in the workplace and invested in initiatives throughout all levels of employment by establishing internal programs and other educational tools. It also created internal and external equity and engagement through its DEI programming. First Interstate Bank in Billings, Montana, received an honorable mention for its Collective Learning Series, which focuses on encouraging stronger connections within the workplace, expressing more diversity and supporting nonprofit organizations.

Colette Campbell, chief people and culture officer at Bremer Bank in St. Paul, Minnesota, received the DEI Outstanding Leader Award. Campbell established and implemented Bremer’s Racial Equity Plan, created DEI employee training protocols and an internal diversity council, and integrated the DEI strategy into the bank’s overall performance. Craig Johnson, vice president of DEI at Webster Bank in Stamford, Connecticut, received an honorable mention for helping to develop data-driven solutions to address opportunity gaps and refine strategies for the bank’s equity work.

Republic Bank and Trust Company in Louisville, Kentucky, received the Innovation Incentive Award. The bank’s Inclusion and Diversity Snapshot program is a tool that helps bankers identify areas of possible implicit bias by examining trends that occur during the hiring, reviewing and promotion processes. It also partnered with Bellarmine University to create an essential curriculum and pitch competition for women of color business owners. Primis Bank in McLean, Virginia, received an honorable mention for its Primis Works program, which focuses on supporting single parents by giving them an opportunity to establish professional skills.

“We are proud to celebrate all of the winners and honorable mentions of these awards,” said Cathy Nestrick, ABA’s vice president of women’s leadership and DEI. “These financial institutions and individuals have worked to create a more inclusive and equitable environment for their employees, customers and communities every day.”