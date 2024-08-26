New orders for manufactured durable goods increased $26.1 billion or 9.9% in July to $289.6 billion, the U.S. Census Bureau said in its most recent advance report. The increase followed a 6.9% June decrease. Excluding transportation, new orders decreased 0.2%. Excluding defense, new orders increased 10.4%. Transportation equipment drove the increase, $26.4 billion or 34.8% to $102.2 billion.

