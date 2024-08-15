The rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.49% this week, up slightly from last week when it averaged 6.47%. A year ago, the 30-year rate was 7.09%. The rate for a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 5.66%, up from last week when it averaged 5.63%. A year ago, the rate was 6.46%.
ABA, associations challenge new Illinois law restricting interchange fees
ABA, the Illinois Bankers Association and two credit union associations filed a complaint in U.S. District Court challenging an Illinois law banning the collection of interchange fees on the portion of a debit or credit card transaction attributable...