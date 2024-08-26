The Financial Crimes Enforcement Network today issued a reminder for financial institutions to monitor and report suspicious transactions related to the illicit fentanyl supply chain and the trafficking of fentanyl and other synthetic opioids. The announcement was made in conjunction with Overdose Awareness Week, which is this week.

FinCEN pointed to two resources it has previously published on the topic: A 2019 advisory on financial schemes and methods related to fentanyl trafficking and other synthetic opioids, and a 2023 supplemental advisory on the procurement of chemicals and equipment used to manufacture the drugs.