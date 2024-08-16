The FDIC today released a list of questions and answers regarding its final rule on the display of the official FDIC sign in banks and bank digital channels. The Q&As are a collection of the most frequently asked questions that the FDIC has received from stakeholders, including banks, trade associations, technology companies, vendors and other entities, according to the agency.

The current compliance deadline for the final rule is Jan. 1, 2025. The American Bankers Association and two banking associations in July urged the FDIC to push back the deadline to Jan. 1, 2026, to provide institutions with sufficient time to implement the changes.