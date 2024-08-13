Security Bancshares in Paris, Tennessee, has agreed to buy Bancshares of Ripley in Ripley, Tennessee. Security is the $1.2 billion-asset parent of Security Bank and Trust, while Bancshares of Ripley is the holding company for the $280.1 million-asset Bank of Ripley.

Berco in Salina, Kansas, has agreed to buy New Millennium Bankshares in Topeka, Kansas. Berco, the parent of the $994 million-asset Bennington State Bank, said it expects to buy the holding company for the $149 million-asset Alliance Bank in the fourth quarter.

M&A News is reported by Paul Davis and reprinted with permission as an adaptation of the material from TheBankSlate.com.