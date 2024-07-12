The Producer Price Index increased 0.2% in June from the previous month, the Labor Department reported today. The index, which measures price changes on products and services before they reach consumers, showed prices increased 2.6% in June from a year before. Prices for final demand less foods, energy and trade services were unchanged from the previous month and 3.1% from a year before.
