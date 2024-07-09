The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency is seeking nominations for its advisory committees on minority depository institutions and mutual savings associations. Both committees provide advice and information to the OCC on the state of their sectors. The committees consist of representatives from MDIs and mutual savings associations.
Several states have adopted or are considering legislation that risks fracturing the national banking system, and these state laws may conflict with federal laws intended to combat money laundering and terrorist financing, three House lawmakers said.