A seasonally adjusted net 15% of business owners planned to create new jobs in the next three months, unchanged from May. The percentage of owners thinking it’s a good time to expand was 4%, unchanged from the previous month. 37% of all owners reported job openings they could not fill in the current period, down 5 percentage points (pp) from May.

A net negative 12% of all owners (seasonally adjusted) reported higher nominal sales in the past three months, up 2 pp from May. The net percent of owners raising average selling prices was 27%, up 2 pp from May. The net percent of owners expecting higher real sales volumes was unchanged at a net negative 13%. The frequency of reports of positive profit trends was a net negative 29% (seasonally adjusted), up 1 pp from May.

4% of owners reported that all their borrowing needs were not satisfied, up 1 pp from May and the highest reading since August 2022. 24% reported all credit needs met (down 5 pp) and 61% said they were not interested in a loan (up 3 pp). A net 7% reported their last loan was harder to get than in previous attempts (up 1 pp).

Read the NFIB report.